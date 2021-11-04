The football management simulation game has been wildly popular since it’s initial release in 1992 and is now played by football fans and professional players alike.

‘FM’ is also used as a player database by football clubs due to their worldwide scouting network of around 1,300 scouts which developers use to ensure full accuracy across the game.

Last month, the ‘beta’ version of FM22, was released – giving players a chance to play an early access period while the final aspects of the game are being finalised.

We decided to take a look at Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Hull City’s starting XIs for the first game of the 2021/22 season, the combined value and MVP to see how they compared to the rest of the teams in the EFL Championship.

Here are all 24 Championship clubs starting XIs ranked by their value from highest to lowest:

1. Bournemouth Starting XI value: £86,250,000, Most valuable player: Ryan Christie (£15 million)

2. Sheffield United Starting XI value: £84,350,000, Most valuable player: Morgan Gibbs-White (£29 million)

3. Fulham Starting XI value: £82,300,000, Most valuable player: Harry Wilson (£24 million)

4. West Bromwich Albion Starting XI value: £68,550,000, Most valuable player: Karlan Grant (£14 million)