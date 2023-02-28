SEVEN clubs are included in our final Yorkshire Post Team of the Week for February, with Barnsley taking pride of place with three player votes.

Here's the latest XI in a 3-4-3 formation. And who gets the manager's vote?

Goalkeeper

Harry Isted (Barnsley) – Looks a very sound acquisition on recent evidence. Played his part in a strong Reds team performance and a bit of a statement against Derby.

Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene scores their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea. Picture: Nich Potts/PA

Defence

John Egan (Sheffield United) – Had to be strong and alert against a powerhouse and danger man in Watford's Keinan Davis and did just that.

Alfie Jones (Hull City) – Looked the part in a resolute rearguard display for City at Ashton Gate. The problems were further forward.

Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday) – Did his bit at Charlton as Wednesday set a brilliant club record of 20 league games without defeat. A 19th clean sheet so far this term for Darren Moore's side as well. Imposing.

Midfield/wing-backs

Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) – Wonderfully consistent, much like the Owls. Sterling in his defensive work and a threat going forward. And a goal, to boot.

Adam Clayton (Bradford City) – Rammed the taunts from Doncaster fans down their throats as the veteran produced an orderly display to get Bradford's play-off show back on the road with a key win at his former club.

Herbie Kane (Barnsley) – Followed up his outstanding performance against Cheltenham with another top-quality display as Barnsley dominated the engine room against Derby at a packed Oakwell.

Junior Firpo (Leeds United) – Enjoyed his best game for the club and had his biggest moment with a massive match-winning contribution versus Southampton. Attacked well down the left and diligent at the back as well.

Forwards

Dara Costelloe (Bradford City) – The Burnley loanee came in for the injured Mo Eisa and justified his promotion with his best display during his time at City.

James Norwood (Barnsley) – Could have been himself and Cole, in truth. Never gave Derby's harrassed backline a moments' peace and produced a display of authority, craft and intensity.

Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) – Looked the part against a club who have coveted his services in Swansea. His direct running, power and pace troubled the Swans and he scored a nifty goal. Remains to be seen where his future lies next season, but he's very important in the here and now for the Millers.