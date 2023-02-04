Bobby Thomas scored a late leveller to rescue play-off chasing Barnsley a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth.

Thomas headed home from 10 yards a minute from time to cancel out Colby Bishop’s 49th-minute opener. The opening 45 minutes were fairly even and produced very little in terms of efforts on goal.

On 10 minutes, Pompey had the ball in the net as a through-ball from Owen Dale saw Bishop slot in but he was marginally offside.

Five minutes later Adam Phillips hit the bar for Barnsley with what looked like a cross and Pompey keeper Matt Macey survived a one-on-one with Devante Cole, blocking the ball with his feet.

OXFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Michael Duff, Manager of Barnsley, celebrates following the team's victory after the Sky Bet League One between Oxford United and Barnsley at Kassam Stadium on February 01, 2023 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Pompey took the lead when Marlon Pack’s cross saw Bishop prod the ball into the net.