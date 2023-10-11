Barnsley, Leeds United and Middlesbrough lead the way in The Yorkshire Post's power rankings

BIG MOVES for Middlesbrough and Harrogate Town in our latest Yorkshire Post Power Rankings update - while the top two of Barnsley and Leeds United stay the same.

Elsewhere, there are falls for Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers.

Here's the latest, based on results in all competitions.

1: Barnsley LWWLWW (unchanged)

Outstanding on their travels with the best away record in the country; should the Reds sort out their home numbers, they are in serious business.

In the top three of League One, the Reds - who have won on their last five road trips - have triumphed in eight of their last ten games in all competitions.

2: Leeds United WDWLWW (unchanged)

Strong and have the look of stayers.

Leeds have won three successive home league fixtures for the first time since the end of their 2019-20 promotion season and have lost just once in their last nine Championship games. Reassuringly consistent.

3: Middlesbrough DWWWWW (unchanged)

Casting aside an awful start to the campaign in style and have won five in a row in all competitions, with the cherry on the cake arriving by virtue of a 4-0

hammering of Sunderland.

Rated third in the Championship's latest six-match form guide.

4: Harrogate Town DWWLWL (up four)

Producing some fine feats on their travels especially.

Town's away form is the second best in League Two. Just a shame that their home form is the second worst…

5: Hull City DDWDLD (down two)

Draws are proving a bit of a bugbear. They have won just twice in their last eight second-tier fixtures, but conversely, they have lost on only one occasion.Glass half-full or half-empty?

6: Bradford City WLLLWW (down one)

Successive wins in league and trophy under caretaker-boss Kevin McDonald have lifted spirits a notch at City following the axing of Mark Hughes.

City are ranked 13th in League Two's latest six-match form guide. Room for improvement for a club of their stature.

7: Huddersfield Town WDDDLD (down three)

Proving hard to beat with just one loss in seven, but are winless in their last five fixtures - admittedly with four draws thrown into the pot - with Darren Moore just waiting for his maiden win in charge.

8: Doncaster Rovers WWLWLL (down two)

Signs of autumnal life, even if they have coped successive away losses this week in league and cup.

Home form is the key area which Rovers need to resolve. It is ranked 22nd in League Two with one win and five losses from six fixtures. Must do better. Sutton on Saturday would be a start.

9: Rotherham United LLDLLD (unchanged)

Hard going, but ended their debilitating travel sickness by way of a heroic point on their first visit to Southampton since March 1966. Gutsy.

10: Sheffield Wednesday LDLLLD (unchanged)

Grim and only the form of their Steel City neighbours keeps them off the bottom.

No league win in 11 in a club-record worst start ever to a season says it all.

11: Sheffield United DDLLLL (unchanged)

Doing it incredibly tough in a season which is showing distinct signs of resembling the wretched 2020-21 campaign.