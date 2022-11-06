The Tykes, who had not scored in their previous four games, were 2-0 up in 32 minutes including Adam Phillips’ stunning first for the club.

And while Jon Dadi Bodvarsson pulled a goal back late on, Wanderers could not find an equaliser to protect a 14-game unbeaten run against their Yorkshire rivals dating back to 1998.

“We created loads of chances which was the most pleasing part of it,” said Duff, who was involved in a frank exchange of views with Trotters counterpart Ian Evatt after the final whistle.

“We have struggled to score goals all season. So we changed the shape to get more bodies in the box.

“We played some half-decent football for the first hour and had lots of opportunities to put the game to bed.

“I was disappointed we weren’t ahead by more at half-time.

“Credit to Bolton, they dug in and made it difficult. We went to a back six for the last five minutes because all philosophies go out of the window when the kitchen sink is being thrown at you.

ON TARGET: Adam Phillips scored a memorable goal for Barnsley in their FA Cup win at Bolton Wanderers Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“But we managed to survive it,” added Duff who described Phillips’ long-range strike as a “worldy”.

“That is what Adam has got because he has always scored goals wherever he has been. He has got quality, no question about that.”

On his post-match spat with Evatt, Duff said: “It is an emotional game. We want to win, they want to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a few words. I have known Ian a long time so it was something and nothing.

“He disagreed with a couple of things and I disagreed with a couple of things.

“We were having a firm conversation but that’s all it was. We didn’t confront each other and we never got in anyone’s space.”