Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber angered by nature of equalising goal in draw with Reading

Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber was left to lament another costly defensive lapse as Reading came from behind to earn a point at Oakwell on Wednesday night.

Cauley Woodrow's cool finish had the Championship's bottom club on course for a much-needed victory, only for the Reds to give up a 76th-minute equaliser after failing to deal with a right-wing corner.

"I am a little angry about this equaliser," Struber reflected.

"The equaliser from the set-play, we didn't have the focus in this situation. It is a present for the opponent and I am angry about this.

"We work hard in training on these situations. We need a clear mentality and a clear focus. 'What is my task in this situation? I cannot lose the concentration when the opponent has the set-play.'

"The performance was okay, but the result is very disappointing. We needed three points."

Barnsley's failure to hold on for what would have been just their third league win of 2019/20 leaves them seven points adrift of safety, though Struber insists that at this stage of the season he is focusing on his team's performances rather than the Championship standings.

"It is not the moment to look at the table, it is the moment to look at our performance," the Austrian added.

"This is very, very important. The table, for me, at this moment, is not so important.

"We need points, this is clear. On Saturday [against QPR] we will give all that we have and I am very hopeful [of getting a win] if the performance is good.

"We need a little luck. This is important for us.

"We have the power, the energy, the spirit in the team that we can change it in the next game. This is my responsibility and I still believe."