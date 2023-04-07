All Sections
Barnsley manager Michael Duff rues bad luck, top goalkeeping and one bad decision at Burton Albion

BARNSLEY manager Michael Duff was left frustrated after his team were denied what he felt was a certain penalty in their narrow defeat at struggling Burton Albion.

By Carl Livesey
Published 7th Apr 2023, 19:33 BST

The Brewers grabbed a huge victory in their quest to secure League One survival as Conor Shaughnessy and Dale Taylor fired them to a shock 2-1 win.

Barnsley, who had been seeking a 12th win in 15 matches, now sit six points off the top two, while Albion remain seven points clear of the bottom four.

But the Reds had strong shouts for a penalty after 11 minutes when James Norwood’s shot was blocked on the line by Burton captain John Brayford.

FRUSTASTION: Barnsley manager Michael Duff Picture: Tony Johnson
FRUSTASTION: Barnsley manager Michael Duff Picture: Tony Johnson

Barnsley players were adamant an arm was used but referee Adam Herczeg waved away their appeals.

A bright start to the second half by the home side saw them edge in front when Shaughnessy converted Mustapha Carayol’s cross.

Tykes captain Mads Andersen was agonisingly close to an equaliser on the hour but Craig MacGillivray saved superbly to deny him.

Taylor doubled Albion’s lead with three minutes remaining with a superb curling effort before Nicky Cadden set up a tense finish with a well-struck left-footed shot to make it 2-1.

HOPE: Barnsley's Nicky Cadden pulled a goal back at Burton Albion Picture: Tony Johnson
HOPE: Barnsley's Nicky Cadden pulled a goal back at Burton Albion Picture: Tony Johnson

Barnsley pushed for an equaliser in seven added minutes and MacGillivray made one more outstanding stop with the last effort of the game as Albion hung on for the win.

“We found a goalkeeper in unbelievable form, made five or six world-class saves but ultimately the best save of the day was made by their defender (John Brayford) on the line,” Duff said.

“You can’t hide away from the fact that it is a game-changing decision. If we go 1-0 up, and they are down to 10 men, we see the game out.

“It’s frustrating. Our goalkeeper has had nothing to do, and we’ve been camped in their half for pretty much the whole game.

“I can’t be too harsh on the lads. People get emotionally attached to the result but there were lots and lots of good things today.

“Sometimes you’ve got to hold your hand up and it was bad luck, a top goalkeeping display and a poor decision by the referee.”

Burton Albion: MacGillivray, Brayford, Hughes, Shaughnessy, Ashworth, Oshilaja, Powell, Helm, Kirk (Smith 83), D Taylor, Carayol (Walker 72). Unused substitutes: McCann, Ahadme, Amissah, Gilligan, Latty-Fairweather.Barnsley: Isted, B Thomas, Andersen, Kitching, Williams, Phillips, Connell (Benson 63), Kane (L Thomas 63), Cadden, Norwood (Tedic 63), Cole (Watters 63). Unused substitutes: Russell, Larkeche, Collins.Referee: Adam Herczeg (England).

