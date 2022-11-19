Barnsley move into League One play-off places with comfortable Oakwell win over MK Dons

Goals from Jordan Williams, Adam Phillips and Herbie Kane earned Barnsley a 3-1 victory over League One strugglers MK Dons.

Phillips and Kane struck in the second half after Mohamed Eisa had cancelled out William’s opener as Michael Duff’s side moved into the play-off places and left the Dons six points from safety.

The home side broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Williams calmly volleyed home at the far post following a neat cross from Kane on the left.

MK Dons had a chance to equalise 10 minutes later when Eisa appeared to be one-on-one with Bradley Collins, but Liam Kitching made a last-ditch challenge to prevent the shot.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Michael Duff, Manager of Barnsley looks on prior to the Papa John's Trophy match between Barnsley and Newcastle United U21 at Oakwell Stadium on September 20, 2022 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Manning’s side drew level five minutes before the break when Louie Barry found Eisa on the edge of the box and he slotted past Collins.

But Barnsley retook the lead in the 50th minute. Nicky Cadden picked out Phillips in the middle of the box and he headed beyond Cumming to claim his third goal in as many games.