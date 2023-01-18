Barnsley new boy Cotter vows to make most of 'great opportunity' second time around in England

The 24-year-old has moved for a small fee from Irish Premier Division outfit Shamrock Rovers, having previously spent a spell in the UK with Ipswich under ex-Oakwell favourite Mick McCarthy.
The former Ireland under-19 international will provide a much-needed right-sided defensive option for Barnsley.
Cotter returned to his homeland in 2021 to join Rovers, but has spent time this season on loan at St Patrick's Athletic. Rovers have inserted a sell-on in the deal.
He made four appearances for Ipswich, making his debut against Barnsley in April 2018.
Cotter has become the Reds' third capture of the winter window following the loan additions of Cardiff forward Max Watters and Burnley defender Bobby Thomas.
Cotter said: “It’s so exciting. It’s a great opportunity, I’m absolutely buzzing. I can’t wait to hit the ground running.
"It’s a huge club, there’s great history. I’m over the moon.”
Utility player Jasper Moon has joined League One strugglers Burton Albion on loan for the rest of the 2022-23 season.
The Coventry-born player has found opportunities hard to come by under Michael Duff and has made just four appearances, all in the EFL Trophy.Moon’s contract expires in June.
Moon made his first-team breakthrough in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign and earned himself a two-year deal.
The defender made his debut as a substitute at Rotherham United in December 2020 and his first start arrived in the final match of 20-21, at home to champions Norwich City.
Moon, who had a loan spell at York City in 2019, made 27 appearances in all competitions last term.
Teenager Fabio Jalo has been called up for a training camp with Portugal U18s from January 23 to 26.
The 17-year-old forward made his senior debut earlier this season in the EFL Cup at Middlesbrough and netted his first goals in the win over Doncaster Rovers in the Papa John's Trophy in the autumn.