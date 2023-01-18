Barnsley new boy Cotter vows to make most of 'great opportunity' second time around in England

LATEST Barnsley signing Barry Cotter is determined to make the most of a 'great opportunity' back in England after joining the Reds on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 24-year-old has moved for a small fee from Irish Premier Division outfit Shamrock Rovers, having previously spent a spell in the UK with Ipswich under ex-Oakwell favourite Mick McCarthy.

The former Ireland under-19 international will provide a much-needed right-sided defensive option for Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cotter returned to his homeland in 2021 to join Rovers, but has spent time this season on loan at St Patrick's Athletic. Rovers have inserted a sell-on in the deal.

Barry Cotter. Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made four appearances for Ipswich, making his debut against Barnsley in April 2018.

Cotter has become the Reds' third capture of the winter window following the loan additions of Cardiff forward Max Watters and Burnley defender Bobby Thomas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cotter said: “It’s so exciting. It’s a great opportunity, I’m absolutely buzzing. I can’t wait to hit the ground running.

"It’s a huge club, there’s great history. I’m over the moon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Utility player Jasper Moon has joined League One strugglers Burton Albion on loan for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

The Coventry-born player has found opportunities hard to come by under Michael Duff and has made just four appearances, all in the EFL Trophy.Moon’s contract expires in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moon made his first-team breakthrough in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign and earned himself a two-year deal.

The defender made his debut as a substitute at Rotherham United in December 2020 and his first start arrived in the final match of 20-21, at home to champions Norwich City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moon, who had a loan spell at York City in 2019, made 27 appearances in all competitions last term.

Teenager Fabio Jalo has been called up for a training camp with Portugal U18s from January 23 to 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad