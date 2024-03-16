The Reds had more than enough chances to secure victory but did not take a single one of them before the full-time whistle blew. Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from Oakwell.

Liam Roberts -Not a busy man between the sticks but was alert when called upon. Made crucial saves to deny Aidan Keena and Lewis Freestone. 7

Jamie McCart – Commanding in the heart of defence and a cool head when Cheltenham did threaten. 7

Cheltenham Town gave Barnsley a frustrating afternoon. Image: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Mael de Gevigney – Did his job keeping Cheltenham at bay, although was not given many stern tests. 7

Josh Earl – Was guilty of picking the wrong option on a few occasions going forward but a steady showing overall. 6

Corey O’Keeffe – Plenty of energy down the right. 6

Jon Russell – A steady if slightly unspectacular display in midfield. 6

Luca Connell – A shrewd orchestrator of attacks, Connell was at the heart of a lot of what did Barnsley did well. 7

Nicky Cadden – Unlucky to see a lot of his deliveries not capitalised upon by teammates. 7

Adam Phillips – Created a lot of opportunities that were not taken advantage of. 7

John McAtee – Linked play effectively but like many of his teammates, lacked composure in front of goal. 6

Sam Cosgrove – Ran his socks off but needed to be more clinical. It was hardly a surprise to see him substituted before the hour mark. 5

Substitutes

Devante Cole – Introduced after the break but could not provide the finishing touch required. 6

Conor Grant – Put himself about after coming on. 6

Barry Cotter – Introduced late on. N/A

Jordan Williams – Played the last 10 minutes as a substitute. N/A