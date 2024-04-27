Barnsley player ratings v Northampton Town: Duo stand out but others struggle at Oakwell
Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from Oakwell.
Liam Roberts - Caught in no man’s land for the leveller. 5
Jordan Williams - A leader’s performance on a day Barnsley needed one. 8
Mael de Gevigney – One of the reasons Barnsley’s defence looked shaky for spells. 5
Josh Earl - More than one lapse of judgement on a tough afternoon. 5
Corey O’Keeffe - An industrious display down the right. 6
Herbie Kane - Opened the scoring with a fantastic strike from outside the box. Impressive throughout. 8
Luca Connell - Kept the Reds ticking on his return to the starting XI. 7
Nicky Cadden - Not utilised enough down the left flank, particularly in the first half. Contributed when he could going forward without shirking his defensive responsibilities. 7
Adam Phillips - Looked to link play all afternoon and was effective in finding pockets of space. 7
John McAtee - Harassed Northampton’s defenders throughout but his passing was not quite as crisp as he has shown it can be. 6
Devante Cole - Worked tirelessly but struggled to work Northampton’s goalkeeper. 6
Substitutes
Fabio Jalo - Looked to put the Cobblers under pressure in the dying embers. 6
Sam Cosgrove - N/A.
Barry Cotter - N/A.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.