Barnsley player ratings v Northampton Town: Duo stand out but others struggle at Oakwell

Barnsley ensured they will be competing in the League One play-offs with a 1-1 draw against Northampton Town.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 27th Apr 2024, 14:57 BST

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from Oakwell.

Liam Roberts - Caught in no man’s land for the leveller. 5

Jordan Williams - A leader’s performance on a day Barnsley needed one. 8

Barnsley's Herbie Kane scored a stunner against Northampton Town. Image: Jonathan GawthorpeBarnsley's Herbie Kane scored a stunner against Northampton Town. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Barnsley's Herbie Kane scored a stunner against Northampton Town. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Mael de Gevigney – One of the reasons Barnsley’s defence looked shaky for spells. 5

Josh Earl - More than one lapse of judgement on a tough afternoon. 5

Corey O’Keeffe - An industrious display down the right. 6

Herbie Kane - Opened the scoring with a fantastic strike from outside the box. Impressive throughout. 8

Luca Connell - Kept the Reds ticking on his return to the starting XI. 7

Nicky Cadden - Not utilised enough down the left flank, particularly in the first half. Contributed when he could going forward without shirking his defensive responsibilities. 7

Adam Phillips - Looked to link play all afternoon and was effective in finding pockets of space. 7

John McAtee - Harassed Northampton’s defenders throughout but his passing was not quite as crisp as he has shown it can be. 6

Devante Cole - Worked tirelessly but struggled to work Northampton’s goalkeeper. 6

Substitutes

Fabio Jalo - Looked to put the Cobblers under pressure in the dying embers. 6

Sam Cosgrove - N/A.

Barry Cotter - N/A.

