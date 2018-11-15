Barnsley 'quite confident' that Walton will feature at Accrington - but Reds do have a contingency plan.

ANDREAS WINKLER says Barnsley are 'quite confident' Jack Walton will be fit for the trip to Accrington - but are actively looking at contingency plans if he misses out.

Walton suffered a knee injury and was hobbling late on in Tuesday's Checkatrade Trophy win over Bradford City and is being assessed by the club's medical staff ahead of Saturday's Roses trip.

Winkler confirmed that there is no realistic prospect of first-choice Adam Davies being called back from international duty with Wales, but despite being hopeful that Walton will feature in Lancashire, the club are assessing potential short-term emergency loan options should the Reds' number two miss out.

Winkler said: "Jack has a problem with his knee and is in assessment today (Thursday) and we will see he will play, but we are quite confident."

And on if Walton is not fit, he added: "I heard about the emergency loan. That is not up to me."

"I don't think so. It is a national team and a friendly match and he is looking forward to being in the starting 11."

The Reds will take a sell-out allocation of just under 2,500 across the Pennines for the weekend game at Accrington.