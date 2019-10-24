Barnsley ready to silence the critics, says Cauley Woodrow

TWO-GOAL striker Cauley Woodrow has revealed that Barnsley’s critics are providing motivational fuel for him and his Reds team-mates to make them eat their words.

The Oakwell outfit have endured a fraught start to the 2019-20 season, with their lack of established Championship experience having seen many write off their chances of survival.

Despite their lowly status propping up the table, Barnsley have shown signs of fight and clear defiance in their last two games – none moreso than in Tuesday night’s outstanding performance at leaders West Brom under the command of caretaker chief Adam Murray.

The Reds raced into a 2-0 interval lead and threatened to register the shock result of the Championship so far, only for Albion to hit back on the restart and claim a point in a 2-2 draw.

Despite seeing their run without a victory in all competitions stretch to 13 matches, there was justifiable pride in the away dressing room, with the Reds making the short derby trip to fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town on Saturday in renewed heart.

On drawing inspiration from their dissenters, Woodrow, whose brace took his tally to five goals for the season at The Hawthorns, said: “When everyone is against you, for sure. We have got nothing to lose.

“At the moment, we are the bottom of the league and are going to go out there and give everything we have got because we have nothing to lose.

“Everyone is saying we are too young and we are this and that. But we know what we have got in that dressing room.

“I think if we keep believing and pushing forward, we will keep working hard and the results will come.

“The last two games have been fine examples of that.

“We are not playing like a team who are low on confidence at the moment and if we do get a win, then, hopefully, a few more will come. We are not a million miles off it.”

Saluting the character of the Reds, who had threatened to pull off a famous win in the Midlands, Murray added: “That is the biggest thing that has pleased me.

“Where the lads have suffered a lack of confidence earlier, I have now seen a real positivity around and resilience and the right mentality.

“I feel sorry for the lads that we could not get the win but even in the 90th minute, we were still pushing.”