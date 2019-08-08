Barnsley seal deadline-day signing of Austrian striker Patrick Schmidt following on from addition of full-back Clarke Oduor

BARNSLEY have completed the signing of Admira Wacker forward Patrick Schmidt - after making a second late deadline-day addition folllowing the capture of Leeds United left-back Clarke Oduor.

Schmidt, 21, has signed a four-year deal with the option of a further 12 months to become Barnsley's 12th recruit of a hectic summer.

The forward's arrival will help to mitigate for the recent loss of Kieffer Moore following his recent move to Wigan Athletic and provide another vaulable attacking option for the Reds.

Pacey forward Schmidt, who has represented Austria from under-16 to under-21 level, said: “I watched some videos of Barnsley from last season and also the game against Fulham, which was very good, I watched the highlights.

"This is a very good league and I am happy to be here, and I hope I can help the team to win.

"I like the style of how Barnsley play and I think it fits with my style of play. I think it’s great that he [Daniel Stendel] likes to attack and do some high pressing and wants to score goals. I have already heard from some of our staff that he’s a positive, crazy man and I think that I will fit in very well."

Meanwhile, the Oakwell outfit move for Oduor brings an end to the Reds' search for another left-back option, with the club electing not to purse a deal to sign another Whites full-back in Tom Pearce, who has instead moved to Wigan Athletic.

Kenya-born Oduor made his debut for the Whites when he came on as an as 85th-minute substitute for Leif Davis during a 2–1 FA Cup defeat to Queens Park Rangers in January - his sole appearance for the club.

Oduor signed a new deal at the club in February, extending his contract until the end of the 2019-20 campaign with the option of a further year - having impressed as a regular for the club's successful under-23 side last term.

Despite being seen as a player with future first-team potential, Leeds have elected to part company with the 20-year-old, who will compete with Daniel Pinillos and Ben Williams for left-back duties at Oakwell.

On a frenetic summer of transfer activity, Reds CEO Paul Conway added: "The club considers the summer 2019 transfer incoming signings the most successful in the club's history.

"Twelve permanent signings were completed, Mike Bähre, Luke Thomas, Mads Andersen, Brad Collins, Samuel Radlinger, Conor Chaplin, Toby Sibbick, Mallik Wilks, Bambo Diaby, Aapo Halme, Clarke Oduor and Patrick Schmidt.

"We strongly believe we have significantly upgraded the squad compared to our departing players. Most signings were completed on at least four-year deals."