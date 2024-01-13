The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on an 18-month contract at Oakwell following the end of a lengthy stay at D.C. United. He has become the club’s first addition of the January transfer window.

He said: “I’m really excited to be here. There is a lot of history here, since 1887, and I’m really excited to put my foot in the water and test it and do the best I can for the club. I feel like there is a lot of raw talent that I’m watching and seeing in these games. Hopefully, I can contribute in a big way and be a leader on the team.”

The move is subject to international clearance and a successful visa application and Barnsley hold the option of extending his deal by a further year.

Barnsley have secured the services of Donovan Pines. Image: Harold Feng/Getty Images

Barnsley’s interim director of football Bobby Hassell said: “Donovan was highlighted prior to my arrival into the role and became our top target this January window.

“There have been extensive discussions over the last three weeks to be able to bring Donovan to the club and he has shown an excellent attitude in choosing this move despite having more lucrative offers from elsewhere.

“His physical stature allows him to be aerially dominant and combative whilst also possessing fantastic recovery speed, making him a versatile defender against different attacking players.

