Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City lead the White Rose lines - The Yorkshire Post Team of the Week

SIX clubs are represented in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, with Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday afforded three nominations apiece.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

Hull City also picked up two player votes, while there are also representatives from Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Bradford City. Here's our latest ‘starting XI’, assembled in a 5-3-2 formation.

Goalkeeper – Harry Isted (Barnsley): Continued his outstanding loan spell at Oakwell as the Reds secured yet another home win against Oxford United at the weekend.

Defence – Lewie Coyle (Hull City): Excellent. Showed leadership and was a driving force as the Tigers saw off Watford.

John Egan (Sheffield United): Managed to display authority amid exalted company against Manchester City at Wembley.

Jacob Greaves (Hull City): Had a rough second-half against Boro last Wednesday, but was back on message against Watford.

Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough): Made a seamless transition to the back four for an injury-hit Boro side against Luton.

Liam Kitching (Barnsley): Enjoying a fine campaign, Kitching had another accomplished afternoon against Oxford.

Midfield – Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday): Showed determination, character and leadership as Wednesday dug out a key win over Exeter.

Scott Banks (Bradford City): Posed a threat to Gillingham with his hard running and directness and earned a penalty.

Dennis Adeniran (Sheffield Wednesday): Made a difference when he came on against Exeter and provided the hosts with an energy rush.

Forwards – Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday): Worked his backside off and got his rewards by way of a clinical header to put the Owls on terms. His tenth goal of the season.

Slobadan Tedic (Barnsley): Continued his improvement with two goals in a dominant performance against Oxford. The penny has dropped with the loanee, who is giving Michael Duff plenty to think about.

Manager/head coach – Liam Rosenior (Hull City): Has impressed in the role since coming on board and now faces an intriguing summer in terms of putting his mark on his own squad for the 2023-24 season.

