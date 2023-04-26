Hull City also picked up two player votes, while there are also representatives from Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Bradford City. Here's our latest ‘starting XI’, assembled in a 5-3-2 formation.
Goalkeeper – Harry Isted (Barnsley): Continued his outstanding loan spell at Oakwell as the Reds secured yet another home win against Oxford United at the weekend.
Defence – Lewie Coyle (Hull City): Excellent. Showed leadership and was a driving force as the Tigers saw off Watford.
John Egan (Sheffield United): Managed to display authority amid exalted company against Manchester City at Wembley.
Jacob Greaves (Hull City): Had a rough second-half against Boro last Wednesday, but was back on message against Watford.
Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough): Made a seamless transition to the back four for an injury-hit Boro side against Luton.
Liam Kitching (Barnsley): Enjoying a fine campaign, Kitching had another accomplished afternoon against Oxford.
Midfield – Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday): Showed determination, character and leadership as Wednesday dug out a key win over Exeter.
Scott Banks (Bradford City): Posed a threat to Gillingham with his hard running and directness and earned a penalty.
Dennis Adeniran (Sheffield Wednesday): Made a difference when he came on against Exeter and provided the hosts with an energy rush.
Forwards – Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday): Worked his backside off and got his rewards by way of a clinical header to put the Owls on terms. His tenth goal of the season.
Slobadan Tedic (Barnsley): Continued his improvement with two goals in a dominant performance against Oxford. The penny has dropped with the loanee, who is giving Michael Duff plenty to think about.
Manager/head coach – Liam Rosenior (Hull City): Has impressed in the role since coming on board and now faces an intriguing summer in terms of putting his mark on his own squad for the 2023-24 season.