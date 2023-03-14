BARNSLEY are rewarded for a stellar showing against Plymouth Argyle with four player nominations in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week, while outstanding League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday pick up a couple of votes.

Two votes as well for Middlesbrough, with six clubs securing representation in the XI - in a 4-3-1-2 line-up.

Goalkeeper – Harry Isted (Barnsley): Produced one of the key important moments in Barnsley's season, let alone Saturday's game, when he made a terrific one-on-one save to thwart Plymouth's Ryan Hardie 15 seconds inside the second-half when the game was live at 0-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence – Bobby Thomas (Barnsley): Fine display against Argyle. Solid in defence and produced an excellent assist for Andersen's killer second. Having a whale of a time with the Reds.

YOU'RE IN: Sheffield Wednesday's Aden Flint (left), Barnsley's Herbie Kane and Middlesbrough's Aaron Ramsey make the latest Yorkshire Post starting XI - but who joins them?

Sam Stubbs (Bradford City): Continued his impressive partnership with Matty Platt and was commanding in a grind of a game at Newport.

Aden Flint (Sheffield Wednesday): Making up for lost time after a forgettable 2022-23 at his parent club. The loanee was outstanding and won his challenges throughout at Portsmouth as Wednesday's awesome defensive form continued.

Sean McLoughlin (Hull City): In good order alongside Alfie Jones in the heart of the City backline and the pair impressed again at Coventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfield – Luca Connell (Barnsley): Enjoying a brilliant season and he and his Reds cohorts eventually bettered a very good Plymouth side for a statement win.

Herbie Kane (Barnsley): Increasing looking like he has the measure of League One and came to the party in masterful fashion against Argyle, especially in the second half.

Ben Close (Doncaster Rovers): Assured display in the engine room as Rovers secured an important relieving win over AFC Wimbledon.

Attacking midfield – Aaron Ramsey (Middlesbrough): Another eye-catching display, crowned by a goal at Swansea. Classy stuff from the Villa loanee, who is making his mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forwards – Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday): Took his tally to 15 for the campaign with the only goal of the game at Fratton Park as Wednesday powered on at the summit. Too good for League One.

Cameron Archer (Middlesbrough): Posed serious issues for Swansea in the second half and broke the offside trap to score a smartly-taken header.