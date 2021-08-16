A weekend which was considerably better for some than others, with Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough taking pride of place with three representatives apiece in our opening line-up - in a 3-4-3 formation. Here it is.
Goalkeeper
Brad Collins (Barnsley)
On the money with a fine stoppage-time penalty save to secure three precious points for Barnsley at Oakwell. He secured the thanks of a fanbase - and Markus Schopp - in the process.
Defence
Dael Fry (Middlesbrough)
A calm and unflustered showing by one of the Championship’s top defenders as he helped keep the Bristol City frontline quiet.
Michal Helik (Barnsley)
The Polish international has carried on from where he left off in a stellar first season at Oakwell. Immaculate against Coventry and won his battles - again. Such a key player for the Reds and has started the season in resounding fashion.
Dominic Iorfa (Sheffield Wednesday)
Coming along nicely after serious injury and produced another strong and resolute performance in Saturday’s South Yorkshire derby with Doncaster Rovers.
Midfield
Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough)
Already looking an extremely shrewd signing by Neil Warnock and looks a quintessential Warnock player - an attacking midfielder with heart, energy, drive physicality and a goal threat. Very dangerous in a number ten role against Bristol City and got his rewards with the winning goal.
Lewis Wing (Sheffield Wednesday)
A player who, when he is on song, has plenty in his armoury, just ask Rotherham United fans from last season. Produced a composed performance against Rovers and went close to scoring on the resumption. Looks a very accomplished signing who will have a positive impact for the Owls this term.
Romal Palmer (Barnsley)
Had a fine afternoon against Coventry and enhanced his reputation with a glorious assist for the all-important goal. A player of rich promise.
Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday)
Richie Wellens’s declaration that Bannan is ‘the best player in League One’ was made to look more astute by events at Hillsborough. The classy Scot broke the deadlock with a wonderful opener. The Owls’ leader of the pack.
Forwards
Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United)
His performance was described as ‘unplayable’ by boss Paul Warne and the winger was extremely unfortunate to end up on the losing side at Wigan as the Millers copped a cruel last-gasp loss.
Uche Ikpeazu (Middlesbrough)
Like Crooks, Ikpeazu is busy making friends and influencing people on Teesside. Put the hosts in front and set up the winning goal for Crooks and ensured that Bristol City’s defence had a hard time of it all afternoon.
Lee Angol (Bradford City)
Missed a few chances, but kept coming back for more and more and got his rewards by way of two goals - including a dramatic penalty winner deep in stoppage time against Oldham Athletic.
His confidence levels will be soaring after that late moment. Just the start he would have wanted in front of the claret-and-amber faithful.
Manager
Darren Moore (Sheffield Wednesday)
Three clean sheets to start the season. Bodes well for the Owls boss.