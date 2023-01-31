News you can trust since 1754
Barnsley sign former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper on two-and-a-half-year deal

Barnsley have completed the signing of Adam Hayton on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

By Ben McKenna
13 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 12:04am

The goalkeeper was most recently with Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur where he progressed through the academy ranks. Hayton has played in the UEFA Youth League for Spurs and spent time training with the club’s first team under the direction of Antonio Conte.

Barnsley’s head of goalkeeping, Thomas Fawdry, said of the signing: “We are delighted to bring Adam to Barnsley. He’s a talented young goalkeeper with attributes that we require our goalkeepers to possess and will positively contribute to the group. We look forward to seeing Adam develop with us at Oakwell.”

On his move to Barnsley, Hayton added: “To be honest, I’m absolutely delighted,” he said. “As soon as I first heard there was interest, I wanted to get the ball rolling really. I really can’t wait to get going.”

A statement from Spurs added: “The 18-year-old goalkeeper has progressed through our Academy system and after playing frequently for our Under-18s last season, signed his first professional contract last summer.

“He subsequently made his Under-21s debut against Peterborough United in the Papa John’s Trophy in September, while also making two appearances in the Under-19 UEFA Youth League this season.”

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: A general view inside the stadium prior to the Papa John's Trophy match between Barnsley and Newcastle United U21 at Oakwell Stadium on September 20, 2022 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
