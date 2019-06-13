Barnsley sign highly-rated Derby County winger Luke Thomas

Have your say

BARNSLEY have completed their second signing of the close-season after bringing in highly-rated Derby County winger Luke Thomas for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, who enjoyed a successful loan spell in League One at Coventry City last term, has signed a long-term deal.

The Gloucestershire-born player scored five times in 44 appearances for the Sky Blues.

Cheltenham Town are entitled to 15 per cent on the fee after bringing Thomas through the ranks before selling him to the Rams when he was 16 in January 2016.

Thomas found opportunities hard to come by at Pride Park and made just two brief substitute appearances against QPR and Bolton Wanderers - despite being handed a four-year deal last summer.

Bristol City were also linked with a summer move for the pacey winger.

Thomas's arrival follows on from the earlier addition of Mike-Steven Bahre following a successful loan.

Meanwhile, Barnsley have confirmed that goalkeeping coach John Vaughan has left the club.