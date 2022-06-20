The Yorkshire Post understands that the 27-year-old striker has been in talks with the Bedfordshire outfit today.

The former Fulham forward could be confirmed as a Hatters player tomorrow, pending the successful completion of his medical. The Hemel Hempstead-born player started his career at Kenilworth Road as a youngster.

Woodrow, one of the highest earners at Oakwell, has been linked with several clubs already this summer, including Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

Barnsley captain Cauley Woodrow.

Woodrow endured an injury-hit second half of last season - after undergoing knee surgery in December. But prior to that, the forward was a consistent scorer for the Reds for the previous three seasons.

Barnsley are needing to cut costs in the aftermath of relegation with the club faced with a shortfall of £7m to £8m following relegation.

Speaking earlier this month, Barnsley chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad hinted at departures from the club of some major players following the club's relegation to League One.

El-Ahmad continued: “Without speaking about specific names, I think it is a natural progression.

“You get relegated, some have been here a long time, some see their contracts expire soon.

“It is a mutual discussion both ways, but ultimately they are under contract and the club controls their destiny.”