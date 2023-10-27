Barnsley supporters trust register 'disgust' at treatment of Horsham FC fans following controversial FA Cup tie switch

BARNSLEY FC Supporters Trust have expressed their disappointment at the decision to move the club's FA Cup first-round fixture against visiting Horsham to a Friday night.

It follows strong criticism from the non-league club aimed in the direction of the Football Association, South Yorkshire Police and Barnsley after the tie was moved to Friday, November 3.

In a statement, Barnsley said that the decision was made by SYP due to the fact that three other South Yorkshire clubs are action on the Saturday, prompting the decision to switch the tie at Oakwell to 'ease the impact on resourcing requirements.'

The need to cover events across the country during Bonfire Night weekend was an additional factor.

A Barnsley supporters' trust statement read: "BFCST are extremely disappointed that this game appears to have been moved in the manner it was, and the fact that supporters were not consulted, or more importantly kept informed, before the decision was made and publicised.

"The FA, SYP and all the relevant football clubs should have seen possible problems with playing these games over what was obviously going to be a busy Bonfire weekend, and planned appropriately for the challenge on resources.

"We stand with our fellow supporters at Horsham and record our disgust at how they have been treated for one of the biggest games in their history.

"Their players, club employees, and supporters, should have been afforded the opportunity to play, watch and enjoy, their FA Cup First Round game at a far more convenient date and time.

"Again, as happens all too often, it would appear supporters travelling to the game were not considered at all."

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola had earlier slammed the decision to switch the tie to a Friday night - the game is not being broadcast on TV - while Horsham committee vice-chairman Mark Barrett has written to South Yorkshire Police Commissioner Dr Alan Billings to express his ‘complete dismay’ at the forces’ decision to move the tie, a huge game in the history of the club.

Speaking to the West Sussex County Times, Di Paola said: "It’s a farce isn’t it? It’s just mad. I don’t understand anything about it.

"I’ve seen a lot of the emails and we’ve received very little support from Barnsley if I’m honest. They kind of went with it and that’s it.

"We requested the Sunday, the police never really explained the reason why they don’t want the game on the Sunday. We were just told to play on Friday.

"It doesn’t surprise me. The FA never supports anything in the right way. Barnsley aren’t going to care either way because it doesn’t affect them.

"I’ve noticed their supporters are in agreement with us from all the supporters’ comments I’ve seen.

"It is what it is. We’ve just got to suck it up and get on with it. Sadly, the weekend experience has been taken away from us but what can you do? Nothing.