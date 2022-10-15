Barnsley take point in League One game of limited chances against Bolton Wanderers

Wanderers’ point was their first in three matches but Ian Evatt’s side, boasting the division’s tightest defence, again failed to score.

The home team, last beaten by their Yorkshire visitors in 1998, bossed possession but chances for both of these play-off contenders were limited.

Dion Charles saw a second-minute shot beaten away by Tykes keeper Brad Collins and Dapo Afolayan, back in the starting line-up for the first time since August, fired a free-kick over the crossbar.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Michael Duff, Manager of Barnsley looks on prior to the Papa John's Trophy match between Barnsley and Newcastle United U21 at Oakwell Stadium on September 20, 2022 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Barnsley – who stay sixth, one place above the Trotters – did have the ball in the net in the first half but James Norwood was flagged offside.

Ex-Bolton midfielder Luca Connell tried an audacious long-range chip in the second half but keeper James Trafford remained as untroubled as his opposite number.