The pacey left-sided wing-back - who was out of contract after recently leaving Forest Green Rovers - has signed a two-year deal with the Oakwell outfit and becomes the club's fifth incoming summer signing.
Cadden said: “I’m delighted. As soon as I spoke to the club, it was very positive. It seemed like they really wanted me.
"It looks like a great place to play football. I'm excited and can't wait for the season to start."
Chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad, added: “We are happy that Nicky Cadden has chosen Barnsley as the next step in his career.
"Everyone at Oakwell extends their warmest welcome to Nicky and the best of luck during his time here at the club."
Cadden's signing follows on from the arrivals of midfielder Luca Connell, central defenders Robbie Cundy and Conor McCarthy and goalkeeper Jamie Searle.
Bellshill-born Cadden, 25, who impressed at League Two champions Rovers last term and registered 13 assists and scoring six goals, was out of contract and reports in Gloucestershire have said that the player was also in talks with two Championship clubs.
Prior to heading to England, Cadden previously played north of the border for Airdrieonians, Livingston, Ayr United and Greenock Morton. He is the twin brother of Hibernian midfielder Chris Cadden.