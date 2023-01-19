BARNSLEY HEAD coach Michael Duff has reiterated that he does not expect any of the club's leading players to leave - amid speculation that Jordan Williams is a target for Championship outfit Preston.

North End are reportedly interested in the Reds wing-back, who is contracted at the club until the summer, but with a further year's option.

Duff said: "I said it last week, I don't expect to lose anybody in this January transfer window that we don't want to lose.

"As far as I am aware, there's bene no bids or anything for Jordan. He's obviously doing something right if there is a little bit of noise around him as it means he is doing well for us."

Jordan Williams. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

This week, Barnsley have brought in another wing-back option to compliment Williams in the shape of Shamrock Rovers' player Barry Cotter, but Duff has stressed that getting him up to speed in a fitness sense is the initial priority, with it unlikely he will be seen at first-team level until later this winter.

Duff, whose side welcome Accrington on Saturday, said: "He brings athleticism and he's someone that the recruitment team have flagged up.

"I have not seen loads and loads of him, but the bits I have seen now are athleticism and pace and he can go past people.

"We need to get him fit. The unfortunate case is their (League of Ireland) season has finished, so he's been in his off-season and going to have to do some sort of pre-season with us to get him up to speed.

"But you have seen with the (three-and-a-half year) contract, that the club think he's got the potential to go on.

"He's had a taste of it here (with Ipswich) and then gone back to Ireland and sometimes that's when the penny drops. But he has loads of attributes that we can improve and he can hopefully have an impact on the team."

Barnsley have several players out for the weekend, with defender Robbie Cundy (knee) likely to be missing for the next couple of weeks, while midfielder Josh Benson's absence with a hamstring issue will extend a bit longer.

Duff added: "We are still waiting for Robbie's to settle down. He has got a little tear in something in his knee. Hopefully, it is only a couple of weeks. Josh Benson will be a little bit longer than that - he could be more; four to six weeks."

Meanwhile, Duff says that he will continue to ease recent signing Max Watters into the fray, most likely from the bench.

On whether he could start at the weekend, he continued: "I would not have thought so. He's only played half an hour in six weeks, so it's a big scope for him to start. But he's had a decent week's training and get some volume into him as before he came in, he was ill as well as injured. We don't want to break him.

