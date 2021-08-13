Barnsley transfer rumours: Tykes join race for highly-rated international defender, West Brom could hang onto star man

The Tykes got their league season underway with a 1-1 draw with Cardiff City last weekend, before following it up with a midweek Carabao Cup first-round exit to Bolton Wanderers on penalties, and will be determined to bounce back with a victory over the Sky Blues.

Speaking after the cup exit to Bolton, Barnsley midfielder Jasper Moon discussed the difference in tactical set-up the side were using under new manager Markus Schopp compared to former boss Valerien Ismael, now of West Brom, and said: “We are still keeping the same intensity.

“But on the ball, we want to be a bit more relaxed and play through the lines and that is beneficial to the midfielders we have now as they are all comfortable on the ball and most of our team are now.

“I have just got to keep moving forward and improving and making sure I am playing to a high level all the time and hopefully, my time in the league will come.

The 20-year-old continued: “It (Coventry) is my home-town club and it is going to be interesting. I know they won at the weekend, but they are definitely beatable with our style of play and intensity.

“I have got a family members and friends who want to come and I don’t think they will want to be in the Barnsley end! But it will be good to see the Barnsley fans back again.”

