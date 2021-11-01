Barnsley endured their seventh successive defeat in a 2-1 loss to Bristol City at the weekend and the club have now confirmed that manager Markus Schopp has left Oakwell with immediate effect.

Their miserable 13 matches without a win was the longest under one manager in Barnsley’s history and leaves them 23rd in the Championship – three points from bottom.

Here are the best of today's Championship rumours...

1. Manchester United attempted to sign Fulham starlet Manchester United reportedly attempted to sign Fabio Carvalho before he joined Fulham when he was a 12-year-old. Chelsea and Arsenal were also 'very keen' to land the youngster. (talkSPORT)

2. Blackpool express interest in Portuguese striker Blackpool have shown interest in Notts County striker Ruben Rodrigues, who has scored six goals so far this season. Rotherham United and Lincoln City are also keeping tabs on the 25-year-old. (Football League World)

3. Liverpool and Chelsea swoop for Rams' coaches Youth development phase lead and U15s coach Matthew Thorpe has joined Liverpool, while U18s coach Adam Thorley has made the move to European champions Chelsea. The pair have been involved with the likes of Lee Buchanan, Max Bird, Jason Knight and Louie Sibley over the years. (Derby Telegraph)

4. Everton set for battle over signing of Nottingham Forest youngster Everton are joining Crystal Palace and a few other Premier League clubs in the race to sign Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson. The 20-year-old has three goals and three asissts in the Championship this season. (Football League World)