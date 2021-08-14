Barnsley v Coventry City: Josh Benson relishing chance to impress at Oakwell

The midfielder was handed a first Premier League appearance for old club Burnley at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, of all places.

It was no sedate introduction from the bench either, but a full start.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to that, his competitive career amounted to one start and two substitute appearances for the Clarets in the Carabao Cup and an 11-game loan spell at League Two outfit Grimsby Town in the 2019-20 season, which was curtailed by Covid-19.

Barnsley's Josh Benson. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Burnley may have lost 5-0 to a rampant City side, but Benson will never forget the cherished experience. Even if he did not get too much sleep beforehand.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “It was the day before when I was told and I did not really have that much sleep. I was more excited than nervous, to be honest.

“I just went out to training and he (Sean Dyche) was naming the starting 11 for a bit of shape work and I was in it.

“I was thinking: ‘Man City, they are the best team.’

“At the start, I was looking about and seeing all these top players. There were no fans in the stadium and I was a bit gutted about that.

“I played against (Kevin) De Bruyne and you see the movement he makes and how clever he is and the positions he picks up and you are thinking: ‘that is where I want to be one day’. Learning off top players like that.”

Burnley boss Dyche is not the sort of manager who is prone to blooding young players for the sake of it and the fact that he handed Benson such a chance represented a big vote of faith.

The schemer featured another eight times in all competitions for the Clarets last season, including a league start in the festive fixture at Leeds United.

In a strong dressing room rich with senior professionals, Benson earned respect and could look back on a year of progress.

Yet within him, there was the nagging realisation that he needed more regular game time – at the age of 21 – to continue to take his career in an upward direction.

It was a view which his manager concurred with and despite his career in the North West being over, he remains indebted to his time there under Dyche and Under-23s coach Steve Stone.

Both were schooled under the late, great Brian Clough at Nottingham Forest within an environment where nothing was given to you on a plate.

Hard-work, application and humility made many a young footballer by the Trent, allied to talent.

He added: “He (Dyche) has done a great job and played me in the Premier League, so I’ll always be grateful and he taught me a lot.

“He felt it would be a good move for me to start playing some games and not hold back my career.

“Steve also taught me a lot. He’s had a massive impact on my career and I have spoken to him quite a lot.”

Benson is now striking out on his own at Oakwell and the early signs have been encouraging.

With Alex Mowatt gone, a creative midfield brief is waiting to be filled and the work ethic he honed at Burnley in a side who always pride themselves on their fitness and pressing should serve him well across the Pennines.

Given the fact that new head coach Markus Schopp is endeavouring to play more passing football than his predecessor, Benson’s flair and work-rate makes him a natural fit for the Austrian.

As for talk of stepping into Mowatt’s shoes, Benson sees himself as a player in his own right.

He said: “I am enjoying my football already under this new manager and the philosophy he has and I feel like I am really going to enjoy my football here.

“I don’t feel like I am a direct replacement for him (Mowatt) and feel like I bring my own ability to the team.

“But it was definitely a reason why I came here. I wanted more game time and to improve as a player and feel I can by a lot.

“I was not looking to leave Burnley and was just looking to get some game-time – maybe on loan.