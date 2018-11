SIX points in the League One table, five places and a mere 15 miles..

The distance between Barnsley and Doncaster in terms of current football standings and geography is a close one - ahead of Saturday's resumption of rivalries in the 'Pitmen's Derby.' Our combined Reds/Rovers' XI - based on performances so far this season and players currently available - bears that out too. Have a look and offer your own thoughts in the comments section below.