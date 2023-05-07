Barnsley ended the regular League One season with a 2-0 defeat to Peterborough United and just two players earned ratings of 7/10.

It was far from a vintage performance from the Reds, who enjoyed opportunities but could not make them count against a Peterborough United side chasing a play-off place.

Posh’s win took them to sixth, securing a place in the play-offs. Barnsley’s spot in the end-of-season showcase was already secured and here is how each player rated in the final match of the regular season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Isted – The goalkeeper could not do much about either of Peterborough’s goals and managed some good saves. 6

Image: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire

Jordan Williams – He struggled to cope with the pace at which Posh attacked. 5

Bobby Thomas – A steady performance from the loanee defender. 6

Liam Kitching – Clarke-Harris got the better of him for Peterborough’s opener but he was a nuisance in the opposition box. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Cotter – Threatened going forward on his first start for the Reds. 7

Adam Phillips – Struggled to get a foothold in the game. 5

Luca Connell – Did not impose himself on the game as much as he is capable of, but delivered a steady display. 6

Herbie Kane – Looked for the killer ball too often. 5

Nicky Cadden – A steady showing from the player picked as man of the match. 7

Devante Cole – Was not the composed figure in front of goal Barnsley needed, but worked the channels with grit. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Norwood – Cut a frustrated figure and saw a goal disallowed in the first-half. 6

Substitutes

Josh Benson – Gave some legs to the midfield when it looked like it needed freshening up. 6

Luke Thomas – Struggled to make an impact. 5

Slobodan Tedic – Worked hard as Barnsley pushed late on and was unlucky to see a shot on the swivel blocked. 6