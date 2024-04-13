Reading have been on the receiving end of three separate points deductions - costing a combined total of six points - following late payment of wages and experienced all manner of other vicissitudes at the crisis-hit Berkshire club.

They include the abandonment of a game due to protests against owner Dai Yongge, while fans also protested at plans to sell their training ground to rivals Wycombe.

Barnsley, for their part, have also had issues this term.

Barnsley manager Neill Collins looks on during the Sky Bet League One match at Oxford United earlier this year.

The Reds were kicked out of the FA Cup for fielding an ineligible player in November and last summer, they were charged with multiple breaches of EFL regulations relating to the period they were under the control of ex-majority shareholders Paul Conway and Chien Lee, voted off the board in June 2022. The changes are still hanging over the club.

Key behind-the-scenes already this year have seen Jon Flatman named as the club’s chief executive officer and Mladen Sorbaz join as sporting director, while Ann Hough has been brought in as head of football operations.

Boss Neill Collins said: "We’re fortunate that we’re stable behind the scenes and don’t have some of the off-the-field issues that they have had to deal with. We have handled them really well and it gives perspective.

"As a club, we seem in a really good position with good owners. Obviously, there have been recent changes behind the scenes which I think will serve the club up well for the future with Mladen coming in and Jon Flatman.

"There’s a lot of good people behind the scenes, which I think will start to reflect through the club. Off the pitch, Barnsley are getting to be in a better place.”

On it, it’s now about picking up the points they need to rubber-stamp play-off participation.

Collins, whose side have lost their last two matches, added: “It amplifies how we were feeling on the back of a couple of (previous) indifferent results.