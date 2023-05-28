Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday: The head-to-head battles in the League One play-off final

MONDAY’S League One play-off final between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday will serve up some intriguing head-to-head battles.

The Reds came out on top in the two regular-season league matches, winning 2-0 at Hillsborough and 4-2 at Oakwell, but the Owls were stronger over the campaign, finishing 10 points higher.

So which are the battles which could decide who wins promotion to the Championship at Wembley?

Mads Andersen v Michael Smith

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over four seasons at Oakwell, Andersen has shown what a high-quality central defender he is, with the Dane named in the official League One team of the season.

He will have his hands full with Michael Smith, a tall and physical centre-forward who could have Lee Gregory, Josh Windass or both to play off. A League One promotion-winner with Rotherham United last season, the Tynesider is a consistent performer, adding 18 league goals this term to his 19 last.

The Owls had most joy at Oakwell when they went more direct and if they do it will be Smith they are aiming for most of the time.

Jordan Williams v Marvin Johnson

PERSONAL DUELS: Mads Andersen and Michael Smith (left), Jordan Williams and Marvin Johnson (centre) and Adam Phillips and Barry Bannan (right).

Getting the ball out wide to Johnson on the left and asking him to cross it in is a big part of Wednesday's gameplan so right wing-back Jordan Williams will be a big part of how Barnsley deal with them. If he can contain Johnson on Barnsley's right, it will allow Nicky Cadden to run at the Owls down the left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For his part, Johnson will have to make sure his crossing radar is working properly. With Smith to aim for and others arriving later, there should be no shortage of targets for the former Middlesbrough man to aim for.

Adam Phillips v Barry Bannan

The leading creators for each side tend to occupy the same channel of the pitch – Phillips on the right of Barnsley's three-man midfield, Bannan left of centre for Wednesday.

CLASSY: Barnsley's Danish centre-back Mads Andersen

Liverpool academy graduate Phillips has shown an eye for a long-range goal this season and has outscored Bannan eight to seven, but the Scot has the edge on assists. His 13 in the division is the second best this season, whereas Phillips has made nine goals.

WhoScored.com also has Bannan level-pegging with former Leeds United midfielder Leif Davis for most key passes (3.1) a game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beaten by Hull City in the Championship play-off final in his first season at Hillsborough (2015-16) and having shown his loyalty to the club since relegation, captain Bannan will be desperate to come out on the winning side.

DEFENSIVE JOB: Barnsley wing-back Jordan Williams

CROSSES: Marvin Johnson of Sheffield Wednesday