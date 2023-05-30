BARNSLEY and Sheffield Wednesday made it a day to remember at Wembley Stadium for Yorkshire when they met in the League One Play-off Final on Bank Holiday Monday.

In the end, it was the Owls who prevailed – deservedly so after finishing the regular season on 96 points, 10 ahead of their South Yorkshire rivals – when Josh Windass scored with a diving head with just seconds remaining in extra time.

It signalled delirious celebrations on the Owls bench and among their 44,000-plus supporters, while there was nothing left but ‘what ifs’ for a crestfallen Barnsley team, who had played for just over 70 minutes following Adam Phillips’s controversial red card early in the second half.

The YP’s football wrtiers – Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall – were at Wembley to report on the encounter and offer their post-match verdict in the video above.

MOVING ON UP: Sheffield Wednesday's players celebrate with the trophy after their stunning 1-0 victory over Barnsley in extra-time in the League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium Picture: Nick Potts/PA