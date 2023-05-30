All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday - Wembley Video Verdict on the Owls' stunning late League One Play-off Final triumph

BARNSLEY and Sheffield Wednesday made it a day to remember at Wembley Stadium for Yorkshire when they met in the League One Play-off Final on Bank Holiday Monday.
By Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall at Wembley
Published 30th May 2023, 12:07 BST

In the end, it was the Owls who prevailed – deservedly so after finishing the regular season on 96 points, 10 ahead of their South Yorkshire rivals – when Josh Windass scored with a diving head with just seconds remaining in extra time.

It signalled delirious celebrations on the Owls bench and among their 44,000-plus supporters, while there was nothing left but ‘what ifs’ for a crestfallen Barnsley team, who had played for just over 70 minutes following Adam Phillips’s controversial red card early in the second half.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The YP’s football wrtiers – Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall – were at Wembley to report on the encounter and offer their post-match verdict in the video above.

Most Popular
MOVING ON UP: Sheffield Wednesday's players celebrate with the trophy after their stunning 1-0 victory over Barnsley in extra-time in the League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium Picture: Nick Potts/PAMOVING ON UP: Sheffield Wednesday's players celebrate with the trophy after their stunning 1-0 victory over Barnsley in extra-time in the League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium Picture: Nick Potts/PA
MOVING ON UP: Sheffield Wednesday's players celebrate with the trophy after their stunning 1-0 victory over Barnsley in extra-time in the League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Let us know if you agree with them in the comments section, or get in touch via our Twitter and Facebook social media accounts.

Related topics:BarnsleyWembleyLeague OneSouth YorkshireJosh WindassStuart Rayner