Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday - Wembley Video Verdict on the Owls' stunning late League One Play-off Final triumph
BARNSLEY and Sheffield Wednesday made it a day to remember at Wembley Stadium for Yorkshire when they met in the League One Play-off Final on Bank Holiday Monday.
By Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall at Wembley
Published 30th May 2023, 12:07 BST
In the end, it was the Owls who prevailed – deservedly so after finishing the regular season on 96 points, 10 ahead of their South Yorkshire rivals – when Josh Windass scored with a diving head with just seconds remaining in extra time.
It signalled delirious celebrations on the Owls bench and among their 44,000-plus supporters, while there was nothing left but ‘what ifs’ for a crestfallen Barnsley team, who had played for just over 70 minutes following Adam Phillips’s controversial red card early in the second half.