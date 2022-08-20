Barnsley v Wycombe Wanderers: Jack Aitchison hoping to finally find stability as he looks to become Oakwell regular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the years, many Scottish footballers have made the same trip to the county’s clubs with Barnsley’s alumni headed by the incomparable Ronnie Glavin. Other feted names include John Hendrie, Owen Archdeacon, Jim Dobbin and Bobby Doyle.

In the present, two Scots in Jack Aitchison and Nicky Cadden are at the start of their Reds journey. The sight of a couple of Tartan players in the Barnsley squad will please a few ‘traditionalists’ among their fanbase, for sure, and the former’s contribution so far this season has not gone unnoticed on Michael Duff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is the first Oakwell head coach who has worked at close quarters with Aitchison, in truth.

Brought to the club from Glasgow Celtic in October 2020, the Scottish youth international, who hails from West Lothian, found himself immediately sent out on a season-long loan to Stevenage.

The following summer, ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, Aitchison was farmed out again for a second loan stint to Forest Green Rovers, a place he knew well from a previous temporary spell there while at Celtic.

At Parkhead, Aitchison found brief fame after becoming the club’s youngest-ever scorer when he netted in the final game of the 2015-16 season.

It was not the precursor to a regular first-team breakthrough and a bit of a double-edged sword, in truth. After five different loan spells north and south of the border in his career to date, he is understandably craving stability.

Jack Aitchison is started to settle at Barnsley after spending much of his career on loan at several clubs. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Now 22, Aitchison – a team-mate of Cadden’s at Rovers last term – is hoping it is at Oakwell.

Duff, whose loyalty has never been up for question in a 25-year football career exclusively played out at Cheltenham and Burnley before his move to Barnsley, might just help provide that as the Scot develops under his watch.

Aitchison, who had interest from Germany and Holland prior to joining Barnsley, said: “I’ve had a fair few managers who I’ve not even spoke to since I have been here. I think with the last one, I maybe had two training sessions.

“It’s been tough and after the Stevenage loan spell, I had to go back out and get more games under my belt. It’s hard, but that’s football’s ups and downs and you just need to look straight ahead. I spoke to other clubs at the time I joined Barnsley. I was quite interested in the one in Holland, but it did not happen.

Barnsley boss Michael Duff will look to make it another home win for his side against Wycombe Wanderers today. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“Getting loaned straight out to Stevenage came a bit of a surprise and peeved me a little bit. I really wanted to come back and play for the first team at Barnsley when they signed me, but I had to go out to get ready and I am back now.

“I feel like everything happens for a reason and I have enjoyed it at Barnsley. Long may it continue.

“Scoring for Celtic on my debut is something I’ll never forget. It still gives me goosebumps. I’d like moments like that at Barnsley.”

For Duff, it’s been a case of needs must with Aitchison handed a chance to shine in an unfamiliar role up front due to a dearth of forward options.

To be fair, Aitchison’s strong pre-season earned him a spot. He may still be awaiting his first senior goal for the Reds, but if performances are anything to go by, it will not be long in coming.

On getting his chance up top, Aitchson – who scored seven times for Forest Green last term – added: “To be fair, it was a wee bit surprising. But I thought I’d worked really hard in pre-season to try and get time on the pitch.

“The manager came in and said it was a clean slate. There has been intensity and from the first day of pre-season it has been tough, but I have really enjoyed it. The squad is really tight and after two years, this is the first time I have been around it.

“There’s the position change as well. Maybe in the past, I have been a lot deeper and a playmaker a bit more, but I have enjoyed the challenge.