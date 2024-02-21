The fifth-placed visitors took a surprise early lead at Penistone’s Parker Roofing Memorial Ground through Emma Lysons’ well-placed strike, before the South Yorkshire side responded moments later via new signing Rosie Axten’s close-range effort.

That result means league leaders Middlesbrough currently remain two points clear having played a game more than Barnsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor told The Yorkshire Post: “I’m a little bit disappointed because we really would’ve wanted the win and three points.

Tobias Taylor, Barnsley Women's head coach, addresses his players (Picture: Ian Stevens/Barnsley)

“When we did have moments, we just didn’t take them.

“It’s a bit disappointing but I cannot fault our effort or our attempt to try and play quality football.

“For us our focus is very much still on our ambition to go and win the league. I’m optimistic about it still. Obviously we’ll have setbacks, but it’s a long season.

“We’ll take it game by game and we’ll deliver when we need to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a significant week in the fourth-tier’s four-horse promotion race, with just five points separating fourth-placed Durham Cestria and Boro – who face one another on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, third-placed Hull City Ladies were five points away from the top with three games in hand over Middlesbrough before Wednesday night’s trip to Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Barnsley kicked off on a damp night in Penistone knowing victory would take them at least momentarily to the top of the division.

But the hosts’ slow start resulted in Stockport taking a shock early lead when goalkeeper Serena Clarke could only parry a hopeful cross into the path of an onrushing Lysons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet Taylor’s side soon responded in excellent fashion as winger Emily Pierrepont skipped past two challenges on the byline before pulling the ball back for former Nottingham Forest forward Axten to finish.