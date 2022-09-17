Barnsley's Brad Collins taken to hospital after win over Cambridge United as Michael Duff reveals Luca Connell injury blow

The away side had Liam Kitching sent off after Devante Cole’s first-half opener had given them the lead.

A collision between Harvey Knibbs and Collins eventually forced the goalkeeper off the field. He was replaced by Jamie Searle, making his Reds debut, before Robbie Cundy and James Norwood struck to seal a fine win for Barnsley.

Collins was covered in blood as he was helped off the pitch, with the game finishing with 14 minutes of stoppage time after the goalkeeper required treatment for over 10 minutes.

“He has been taken to hospital. Obviously it doesn’t look good when you have got 11 minutes of stoppage time,” said head coach Michael Duff on Collins’ condition.

"His face looked a mess when he walked past me. Hopefully he is all ok. The way he plays, he is a sweeper ‘keeper and he put his body on the line.

"We got the lads together when he was getting brought off the pitch and said ‘we’ve got to see the game out and win it for him’. We can dedicate the three points to Brad and hopefully he is all right.”

Barnsley lost two players to injury in training on Friday, with Luca Connell – who has three assists in eight league appearances – picking up a hamstring complaint while Adam Phillips was out with illness.

Barnsley's Brad Collins sustained a nasty-looking face injury at Cambridge United on Saturday. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Duff also revealed that Thomas Edwards played through the pain of a quad injury.

He added: "We lost two players on Friday. Luca Connell went down yesterday with a hamstring. Adam Phillips came in but then went home because he was ill.