Barnsley's Carlton Morris sent for scan as Belgian duo close in on debuts

KNEE INJURY: Barnsley striker Carlton Morris (right)

Morris came off injured in the first half of Saturday's 1-0 win over Coventry City, their first of the season under the new management.

But Schopp may have to change a winning formula against the Hatters.

"Carlton (Morris) went off the pitch so he will be having a scan and we'll see what the results are, but besides that it's just minor knocks, nothing major," said Tondar Eckert, the Barnsley coach who is now working for his third boss at a club he has only been at just over a year.

Oulare and Iseka signed in the summer and have been working on their fitness ready to make their debuts. Playing for Barnsley it is especially important.

"They're making steps but the way we play is very intense so they need to be at 100 per cent to help us and the way we play," said Eckhert. "We'll see if that will be the case on Tuesday.

"The gaffer will make a final decision in the morning but they're getting there and we will hopefully see them on the pitch very soon."

On Tuesday opponents, Eckert said: "Luton was the first game last season I could be on the bench in English professional football for. I think it's a very strong team, very well structured.

"They have a great manager who's done an incredible job in two spells at Luton and it's going to be a tough game for us.