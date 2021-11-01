It looks like The Tykes will have to fight and scrap in order to avoid relegation despite having done so well last year, but what will the next few seasons look like?

Just for fun, we simulated three seasons into the future to see how Barnsley have gotten on in that time and how they could line up for the opening day of the 2024/25 season – and the results were very interesting.

Although they narrowly avoided relegation in 2021/22 by finishing 21st, and even managed a seventh place Championship finish the following year, they finished 22nd in 2023/24 and were relegated to League 1 where they are now getting set to push for immediate promotion back to the second tier.

The football management simulation game has been wildly popular since it’s initial release in 1992 and is now played by football fans and professional players alike.

‘FM’ is also used as a player database by football clubs due to their worldwide scouting network of around 1,300 scouts which developers use to ensure full accuracy across the game.

The ‘beta’ version of the game was released last week, giving players a chance to play an early access period while the final aspects of the game are being finalised.

The full version of Football Manager is released on November 9th.

Here is how our simulation had Peterborough United lining up for the opening game of the 2024/25 season:

1. GK - Brad Collins Collins has renamed Barnsley's number one throughout or simulation and tarts the 2024/25 season with 150 league appearances for the club to his name Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. RB - Callum Brittain Just like Collins, Brittain has been a fixture of the Barnsley team throughout our simulation and has played in all but two league games across the past three seasons Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. CB - Kevin Long The Ireland international joined Barnsley on a free transfer after 22 years with Burnley in the summer of 2023. He was one of the Tykes better performers that season but couldn't prevent them being relegated Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4. CB - Mads Andersen Andersen is another player who has been irreplaceable for the club during our simulation but it looks like he'll be saying goodbye before the transfer window shuts with Stoke City having tabled a bid of £7 million for the Dane Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales