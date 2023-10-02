As the League One season enters its third month, it is starting to become clear which sides could be genuine promotion contenders.

Barnsley’s mixed start to the season has left them sat just outside the play-offs, on 16 points in seventh place.

Above them, the play-off places are currently occupied by Stevenage, Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Port Vale.

Portsmouth have set the pace at the top of the league and are unbeaten after 10 games.

They sit one point ahead of Oxford United, who currently have 21 points in second place.

But how will the table look when the season comes to an end?

The BetVictor supercomputer, using a Python-based match simulator, has predicted this season’s League One finishes.

1 . Predicted League One table Here is how a supercomputer expects the League One table will look at the end of the season. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2 . 24. Cheltenham Town Average points: 36 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 23. Carlisle United Average points: 47 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales