Barnsley's latest predicted League One finish compared to Portsmouth, Reading, Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers and Derby County - gallery

As the League One season enters its third month, it is starting to become clear which sides could be genuine promotion contenders.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 13:54 BST

Barnsley’s mixed start to the season has left them sat just outside the play-offs, on 16 points in seventh place.

Above them, the play-off places are currently occupied by Stevenage, Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Port Vale.

Portsmouth have set the pace at the top of the league and are unbeaten after 10 games.

They sit one point ahead of Oxford United, who currently have 21 points in second place.

But how will the table look when the season comes to an end?

The BetVictor supercomputer, using a Python-based match simulator, has predicted this season’s League One finishes.

Here is how a supercomputer expects the League One table will look at the end of the season.

1. Predicted League One table

Here is how a supercomputer expects the League One table will look at the end of the season.

Average points: 36

2. 24. Cheltenham Town

Average points: 36

Average points: 47

3. 23. Carlisle United

Average points: 47

Average points: 49

4. 22. Burton Albion

Average points: 49

