Barnsley's latest predicted League One finish compared to Portsmouth, Reading, Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers and Derby County - gallery
Barnsley’s mixed start to the season has left them sat just outside the play-offs, on 16 points in seventh place.
Above them, the play-off places are currently occupied by Stevenage, Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Port Vale.
Portsmouth have set the pace at the top of the league and are unbeaten after 10 games.
They sit one point ahead of Oxford United, who currently have 21 points in second place.
But how will the table look when the season comes to an end?
The BetVictor supercomputer, using a Python-based match simulator, has predicted this season’s League One finishes.