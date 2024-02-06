Barnsley's League One rivals axe former Leeds United, Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield United man
The 50-year-old landed the Port Vale gig on a permanent basis in May last year and there were promising signs in the early stages of his tenure. However, a worrying decline in form has led to his dismissal.
He has been relieved of his duties alongside his assistant, former York City coach John Schofield, with Port Vale sat 20th in the League One table.
A statement issued by Port Vale read: “Port Vale Football Club has today relieved Andy Crosby of his duties as first-team manager. John Schofield will also leave his position as assistant manager. Andy joined the Valiants as assistant manager in March 2021 and became permanent manager in June 2023.
“Andy's three years at Vale Park included his part in our promotion to League One and two separate instances as interim manager.
"We’d like to thank both Andy and John for the time they have spent at Vale Park and would like to wish them all of the best with their future careers. The search for our new manager has already begun.”
Crosby is a well-known figure in Yorkshire, having started his playing career with Leeds United before going on to represent Doncaster Rovers.
After hanging up his boots, he stepped into coaching and has assisted Nigel Adkins at clubs such as Sheffield United and Hull City.