The 50-year-old landed the Port Vale gig on a permanent basis in May last year and there were promising signs in the early stages of his tenure. However, a worrying decline in form has led to his dismissal.

He has been relieved of his duties alongside his assistant, former York City coach John Schofield, with Port Vale sat 20th in the League One table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement issued by Port Vale read: “Port Vale Football Club has today relieved Andy Crosby of his duties as first-team manager. John Schofield will also leave his position as assistant manager. Andy joined the Valiants as assistant manager in March 2021 and became permanent manager in June 2023.

Former Sheffield United coach Andy Crosby has been sacked by Port Vale. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

“Andy's three years at Vale Park included his part in our promotion to League One and two separate instances as interim manager.

"We’d like to thank both Andy and John for the time they have spent at Vale Park and would like to wish them all of the best with their future careers. The search for our new manager has already begun.”

Crosby is a well-known figure in Yorkshire, having started his playing career with Leeds United before going on to represent Doncaster Rovers.