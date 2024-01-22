Barnsley's League One rivals axe former West Ham United and Portsmouth man as head coach
The 42-year-old took the reins back in June, taking on just his second permanent role in the dugout. However, his reign has been brought to an end with Shrewsbury sat 18th in League One.
A decision was made after Shrewsbury’s defeat to Peterborough United, which meant the club had lost seven of their last eight games.
His assistant, former Guiseley boss Marcus Bignot, has also been relieved of his duties.
Shrewsbury’s official statement read: “It is with regret that Shrewsbury Town have decided to part company with head coach Matt Taylor.
“Matt arrived at the Croud Meadow in June and has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity. But following a run that has seen us lose seven of our last eight games, the club feels a change is needed to improve results and performances on the pitch.
“Alongside Matt, assistant head coach Marcus Bignot has also left the club. Town would like to wish both Matt and Marcus the best of luck for the future.”