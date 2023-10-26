Barnsley's League One rivals sack Joey Barton after run of one victory in five league games
The West Country outfit, backed with a top-half budget in the third tier, are in 16th spot in the division and have won just once in their last five matches following a disappointing start to the season
Barton, 41, led Rovers in promotion from League Two in an incredible finale to the 2021-22 campaign. They finished in 17th place last season.
The former Manchester City, QPR and Newcastle United midfielder moved to Severnside in February 2021, having previously managed Fleetwood Town.
A Rovers statement read: "Bristol Rovers Football Club can confirm that today the club has relieved First Team Manager Joey Barton of his duties.
"Everyone at the club would like to thank Joey for all his efforts and wish him well in the future.
"In the interim, Andy Mangan will lead the team supported by Glenn Whelan, Danny Ventre and Anssi Jaakkola who will remain in post."