Barnsley's League One rivals sack Joey Barton after run of one victory in five league games

JOEY BARTON has been sacked as Bristol Rovers manager after almost three years in charge of the League One side.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:55 BST

The West Country outfit, backed with a top-half budget in the third tier, are in 16th spot in the division and have won just once in their last five matches following a disappointing start to the season

Barton, 41, led Rovers in promotion from League Two in an incredible finale to the 2021-22 campaign. They finished in 17th place last season.

The former Manchester City, QPR and Newcastle United midfielder moved to Severnside in February 2021, having previously managed Fleetwood Town.

Joey Barton. Picture: PA.Joey Barton. Picture: PA.
Joey Barton. Picture: PA.

A Rovers statement read: "Bristol Rovers Football Club can confirm that today the club has relieved First Team Manager Joey Barton of his duties.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Joey for all his efforts and wish him well in the future.

"In the interim, Andy Mangan will lead the team supported by Glenn Whelan, Danny Ventre and Anssi Jaakkola who will remain in post."

