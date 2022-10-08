Barnsley's Luke Thomas suffers broken leg as he faces long spell on the sidelines

The 23-year-old was absent as the Reds lost 2-0 to Exeter City at Oakwell on Saturday afternoon. He has also damaged ligaments in his ankle.

The midfielder has one goal and one assist in 11 League One appearances this season but will not play again in 2022.

“He injured himself in training yesterday,” confirmed head coach Michael Duff.

Barnsley's Luke Thomas is expected to be out until next year after suffering a serious injury in training. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

“There was no-one near him but he slid in, caught his legs underneath him with his studs in the ground and ended up breaking his leg and damaging a lot of ligaments in his ankle.

“He’ll have surgery on Tuesday and we’re looking at four months.”

Jay Stansfield scored both goals as managerless Exeter ended the Tykes’ six-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Duff felt the injury to Thomas may have still been playing on his players’ minds.

He added: "It’s difficult when players see their mate on gas and air, screaming in agony.

"There is a weirdness in the training, players are not really listening because they’re worried abut Luke.