Barnsley's Michael Duff wins League One manager of the month award but Reds midfielder misses player prize

Barnsley's Michael Duff has seen off Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore and former Rotherham United boss Paul Warne to claim the League One manager of the month award for November.

Duff's Reds won every game in November expect for a Football League Trophy defeat at Port Vale.

They ended it sixth in the division, a point above Warne's Derby County, as they look to make an instant return to the Championship.

But Duff's in-form midfielder Adam Phillips missed out on the player of the month award to former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Connor Ripley, who is now at Morecambe.

RECOGNITION: Barnsley manager Michael Duff

Phillips scored in all four wins, a sequence he continued into December and the victory at Peterborough United.