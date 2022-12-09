Barnsley's Michael Duff wins League One manager of the month award but Reds midfielder misses player prize

Duff's Reds won every game in November expect for a Football League Trophy defeat at Port Vale.
They ended it sixth in the division, a point above Warne's Derby County, as they look to make an instant return to the Championship.
But Duff's in-form midfielder Adam Phillips missed out on the player of the month award to former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Connor Ripley, who is now at Morecambe.
Phillips scored in all four wins, a sequence he continued into December and the victory at Peterborough United.
Coventry City did the Championship double, with Viktor Gyokeres and another former Millers manager, Mark Robins, victorious. Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson and Barrow forward Billy Waters were the League Two winners.