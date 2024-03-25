Barnsley's predicted League One finish after latest twists compared to Derby County, Portsmouth, Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Oxford United

Data experts have predicted how the League One promotion race will unfold for contenders including Barnsley, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 25th Mar 2024, 13:20 GMT

This season’s League One promotion race is shaping up to be a fascinatingly intense one and a crucial stage of the season has been reached. Portsmouth currently sit top of the tree, with Derby County in second.

The Rams squandered a golden opportunity to heap pressure on Pompey at the weekend, losing 1-0 to mid-table Northampton Town. Play-off hopefuls Stevenage, on the other hand, kept their hopes alive by fighting back from 2-0 down to pick up a point away at Carlisle United.

Bolton Wanderers currently occupy third place, three points ahead of Peterborough United and Barnsley, who sit fourth and fifth respectively. The final play-off place is occupied by Oxford United.

Stevenage are not the only side still within touching distance of the top six, with the likes of Lincoln City and Blackpool also targeting a late surge.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is the new Football Web Pages predicted League One table.

Here is how the data experts think the League One table will look at the end of the season.

1. New predicted League One table

Here is how the data experts think the League One table will look at the end of the season. Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Predicted points: 26

2. 24. Carlisle United

Predicted points: 26 Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Predicted points: 42

3. 23. Port Vale

Predicted points: 42 Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Predicted points: 42

4. 22. Fleetwood Town

Predicted points: 42 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

