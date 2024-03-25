This season’s League One promotion race is shaping up to be a fascinatingly intense one and a crucial stage of the season has been reached. Portsmouth currently sit top of the tree, with Derby County in second.

The Rams squandered a golden opportunity to heap pressure on Pompey at the weekend, losing 1-0 to mid-table Northampton Town. Play-off hopefuls Stevenage, on the other hand, kept their hopes alive by fighting back from 2-0 down to pick up a point away at Carlisle United.

Bolton Wanderers currently occupy third place, three points ahead of Peterborough United and Barnsley, who sit fourth and fifth respectively. The final play-off place is occupied by Oxford United.

Stevenage are not the only side still within touching distance of the top six, with the likes of Lincoln City and Blackpool also targeting a late surge.

Following the latest round of fixtures, here is the new Football Web Pages predicted League One table.