THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s podcast, The YP’s football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to discuss Barnsley’s position – both in the League One table and in term of holding onto their best players during the January transfer window.

They also cast an eye over the up-and-down fortunes of Doncaster Rovers, just two games from Wembley in the EFL Trophy, but lacking the kind of consistency manager Grant McCann is seeking in League Two.

Liam Rosenior calling for patience from Hull City’s fans, how do Rotherham United begin to close the gap on the teams above them in the Championship amd why it is taking so long for Darren Moore to turn things around at Huddersfield Town are also up for discussion.

