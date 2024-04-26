On this week’s show, The YP’s football writers, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall, join host Mark Singleton to discuss the latest news from around the Yorkshire football scene.

They discuss the shock sacking of Neill Collins by Barnsley, the Reds in a poor run of form, but still in the play-off places with just one game to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield Town’s 4-0 defeat by Swansea City dealt their survival hopes a bitter blow and the prospects of them beating the drop with two games to go now look bleak, while Rotherham United looked to the future after appointing former boss Steve Evans as the man to bring them back up to the Championship.

GONE: Manager Neill Collins was sacked by Barnsley on Monday, despite the club still being in the play-off places in League One. Picture: David Davies/PA

Sheffield Wednesday were able to climb out of the bottom three for the first time since the opening weekend of the season and could clinch safety this weekend if they beat West Brom at home on Saturday and results elsewhere go their way.

They assess Leeds United’s automatic promotion chances after victory in a seven-goal thriller against Middlesbrough, who will be hoping to bounce back as a serious contender for promotion in 2024-25.

Sheffield United’s 4-1 defeat to Burnley also comes under scrutiny as the panel look at what Chris Wilder needs to concentrate on this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.