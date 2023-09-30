All Sections
Barrow 3 Doncaster Rovers 2: Bluebirds end wait for a win with victory over Grant McCann's men

Tyrell Warren, Ged Garner and substitute Emile Acquah netted their first goals of the season as Barrow beat Doncaster Rovers 3-2 in League Two to record their first win in four games.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 30th Sep 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 17:13 BST
Doncaster Rovers were beaten by Barrow. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesDoncaster Rovers were beaten by Barrow. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Doncaster Rovers were beaten by Barrow. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Warren had not scored since finding the net against Rovers in September 2022 but he rose superbly to convert Elliot Newby’s cross to give Pete Wild’s side a 12th-minute lead.

Grant McCann’s visitors were chasing a third successive league win but fell 2-0 behind eight minutes into the second half, Garner firing in a deflected free-kick after goalkeeper Louis Jones had been penalised for handling outside his area.

Doncaster gave themselves a glimmer of hope three minutes later when Joe Ironside headed in his third goal of the campaign.

However, Barrow’s hopes of recording only their second home league win of the season were boosted five minutes from time when Acquah, capped by England C’s non league side earlier this year, made it 3-1.

Mo Faal’s goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time ensured a nervy finale for the Cumbrians – but they held on.

