Barrow plan to submit complaint to EFL following postponement of Bradford City clash

Barrow’s scheduled clash with Bradford City has been postponed.
Tom Coates
Published 24th Feb 2024, 14:13 GMT

Following a pitch inspection, officials decided the surface at the SO Legal Stadium was not fit to be played on. Barrow, however, have disputed this decision and declared their intention to issue a complaint.

A statement issued by the club on X, formerly Twitter, read: “We’re very disappointed to announce that the match officials have called today’s Sky Bet League Two match against Bradford City off.

Barrow's pitch was not deemed playable. Image: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesBarrow's pitch was not deemed playable. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images
“We believe the pitch is in a playable state and are extremely disappointed by this outcome. A rearranged date for the fixture and ticket information for that match will be released in due course.

“Following this matter, we’ll put a complaint towards the EFL. We will be conducting an open training session this afternoon at the SO Legal Stadium instead.”

A X post issued by Bradford City read: “Match referee Tom Nield has assessed the playing surface at the SO Legal Stadium and deemed it unplayable. We apologise to the supporters who have travelled with us to Barrow. Details on the rearranged fixture will follow in due course.”

