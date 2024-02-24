Barrow plan to submit complaint to EFL following postponement of Bradford City clash

Following a pitch inspection, officials decided the surface at the SO Legal Stadium was not fit to be played on. Barrow, however, have disputed this decision and declared their intention to issue a complaint.

A statement issued by the club on X, formerly Twitter, read: “We’re very disappointed to announce that the match officials have called today’s Sky Bet League Two match against Bradford City off.

Barrow's pitch was not deemed playable. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“We believe the pitch is in a playable state and are extremely disappointed by this outcome. A rearranged date for the fixture and ticket information for that match will be released in due course.

“Following this matter, we’ll put a complaint towards the EFL. We will be conducting an open training session this afternoon at the SO Legal Stadium instead.”