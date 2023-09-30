Barrow v Doncaster Rovers: Premier League manager provides positive feedback to Grant McCann on young duo
The Rovers boss spoke with his Blades rival at a game they both attended, with discussions soon turning to the pair.
Striker Marsh joined Rovers on loan ahead of the summer deadline, while midfielder Broadbent moved from Bramall Lane on a permanent basis in the close season.
McCann said: "I am really impressed with Louie. I sat with Paul Heckingbottom watching Barnsley under-21s against Sheffield United under-21s and spoke with him about Louis and George and how well they have settled in.
"George settled so quickly and Louie has only been here for a few weeks, but his performances have got better, which is pleasing. They think big things of both of the boys, to be fair. They do things right at Sheffield United."
Rovers will require no team talk ahead of today's trip to Cumbria, scene of one of their poorest defeats last season - with McCann having spoken about how the result still sticks in the craw of those players who were involved in that 2-0 loss at Holker Street last September.
The Rovers boss, whose side are chasing a fourth straight victory in all competitions, said: “The boys have spoken about what happened there last season.
“We’re never ones for speaking about things previous but I’ve heard a few of the boys mentioning it in passing.
"I’m sure they want to go there and right the wrongs, whoever was involved.
Rovers have slightly improved options for today's game.
"Tommy Rowe is back from suspension and we've hopefully got one or two back for Saturday," McCann said.
"We go into the game a little bit stronger than we have been previously and a bit more options."